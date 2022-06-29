The state of Idaho has filed a response to Planned Parenthood's motion for expedited consideration of its lawsuit challenging Idaho's abortion "trigger" law, arguing that because the law hasn't yet taken effect, it's not legally appropriate for it to be challenged in this way.
The trigger law, passed in 2020, takes effect 30 days after a judgment overturning Roe v. Wade. The U.S. Supreme Court issued an opinion Friday overturning the landmark 1973 case, but hasn't yet issued its judgment formalizing the ruling. The trigger law would make all abortions a felony in Idaho except for narrow exceptions to prevent the death of the mother or in rape or incest cases documented with a police report provided to the doctor.
The Planned Parenthood lawsuit, filed in the Idaho Supreme Court, contends the trigger law violates the Idaho Constitution and the Idaho Human Rights Act.
The Attorney General's office argues the case isn't "ripe" for consideration by the state's highest court, because it hasn't taken effect.
"They envision the Court acting less like a court, and more like a legislature or executive officer," writes Deputy Idaho Attorney General Dayton Reed, "vetoing a law that has never been applied based on their opinions of what makes good public policy. But this Court decides concrete legal disputes, not ideological disagreements."
The state urges the court to reject the motion for expedited consideration, but also says that if the court grants the motion, the state wouldn't object to submitting its response brief by July 18 and setting arguments for Aug. 3.
Reed also writes that the U.S. Supreme Court in its Friday ruling "expressly left the question of the legality of abortion to the state legislatures," and says, "The remedy sought by petitioners should be sought in the legislature or at the ballot box."
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.