...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 104.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
A home at 4221 Marvin St. in Boise is listed for $299,900.
Realtor Donna Rogers has been working with the same buyer, who is approved for a loan of up to $400,000, for months, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis. When Rogers first started looking with her, there were one or two houses a week to look at, and many homes under $400,000 were not very high quality. But now there are five or six homes coming onto the market a week. The inventory of starter homes is increasing, and it’s less stressful for buyers looking in a lower price range.
“It’s wonderful for her because now she has a choice,” Rogers said.
Boise’s market has been tough recently for anyone looking in a lower price range. But now, anyone scrolling through Boise homes on real estate sites can see price cut after price cut, some by tens of thousands of dollars. As supply rises and demand for Boise homes cools off, home prices drop. And no one is helped more by price cuts than people looking in the lower section of the market.