Starter Homes

A home at 4221 Marvin St. in Boise is listed for $299,900.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Realtor Donna Rogers has been working with the same buyer, who is approved for a loan of up to $400,000, for months, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis. When Rogers first started looking with her, there were one or two houses a week to look at, and many homes under $400,000 were not very high quality. But now there are five or six homes coming onto the market a week. The inventory of starter homes is increasing, and it’s less stressful for buyers looking in a lower price range.

“It’s wonderful for her because now she has a choice,” Rogers said.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

