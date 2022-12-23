...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced
visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Bowhunters Brian Rae, left, and Dustin Pittman participate in the Northwest Mountain Challenge bow shoot at Tamarack Resort in Valley County, which is located on Idaho state endowment land.
A group of stakeholders representing outdoor recreationists, cattlemen, farmers and outfitters have crafted draft legislation to reduce the severity of punishments for damaging state endowment land, with the intention of improving enforcement and education around the issue, writes Idaho Press reporter Laura Guido.
Scott Phillips, policy and communications chief for Idaho Department of Lands, presented the draft bill to the State Board of Land Commissioners on Tuesday, seeking approval for the department to officially support it.
“At the end of the day, our goal with this legislation is to curb the damage so we can keep endowment land open for public access,” Phillips told the Land Board.
While the board’s members were generally supportive of the legislation’s concept, they decided to hold off on officially supporting it until they can see how the bill develops.
The proposed legislation would allow law enforcement to issue warning tickets for minor first-time offenses. Currently, the only way to address destructive behavior on endowment lands is the state criminal trespass law, Phillips said.