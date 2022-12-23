Bow hunt on state endowment land (copy)

Bowhunters Brian Rae, left, and Dustin Pittman participate in the Northwest Mountain Challenge bow shoot at Tamarack Resort in Valley County, which is located on Idaho state endowment land.

 TODD WERNEX / Idaho Department of Lands

A group of stakeholders representing outdoor recreationists, cattlemen, farmers and outfitters have crafted draft legislation to reduce the severity of punishments for damaging state endowment land, with the intention of improving enforcement and education around the issue, writes Idaho Press reporter Laura Guido.

Scott Phillips, policy and communications chief for Idaho Department of Lands, presented the draft bill to the State Board of Land Commissioners on Tuesday, seeking approval for the department to officially support it.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Load comments