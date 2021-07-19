The Treasure Valley’s air quality outlook has officially moved from yellow, or “moderate,” to orange, or “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” and the state Department of Environmental Quality has issued a Stage 1 air quality alert for the valley. The predicted air quality index on Tuesday is 110, which is well into the orange category.
“We’re anticipating the levels this week, based on everything we’re seeing, to be in that orange category throughout the week,” said Michael Toole, airshed coordinator for the DEQ. “So we issued Stage 1 for five counties.” Those counties are Ada, Canyon, Gem, Payette and Washington.
Stage 1 restrictions forbid all outdoor open burning, including trash burning, yard waste burning, campfires and weed control fires along fence lines and ditch banks.
“We still have at least two to three months of potential fire weather,” Toole said. “So this could be an exceptionally long summer we’re looking at. It could fluctuate from day to day, but I think the smoke’s going to be here for quite a while, for the immediate future at least.”
People should limit extended exposure to the smoke by staying indoors, he said; those with sensitivities should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion.