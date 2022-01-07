The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 has doubled in the past two weeks in the Saint Alphonsus health system, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. In that same period, the number of the hospital’s health care providers out on COVID-19 leave increased from 14 to 125 people.
These are some of the challenges facing Idaho’s hospital systems as the new omicron variant spreads across the state, according to health experts at a Thursday afternoon virtual media briefing.
Having so many employees out on COVID-19 leave is “going to have very dramatic implications in our ability to take care of patients, obviously,” said Dr. Steven Nemerson, chief clinical officer for the Saint Alphonsus Health System.
The omicron variant, which first arrived in the U.S. in late November, is considered much more contagious than previous variants that have driven COVID-19 surges.
“Delta: pretty damn contagious,” Nemerson said. “Omicron: among the most contagious viruses known to man.” You can read Rusby's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.