Officials at St. Luke’s Health System secured hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant funding to study the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on Idahoans’ mental health, and they believe the research might be helpful even in a non-pandemic situation, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons.
The health system will receive $450,000 from the Patient Centered Outcomes Research Institute to conduct the study, according to St. Luke's Wood River spokeswoman Joy Prudek.
Scientists starting in January will send a survey to 4,000-6,000 randomly selected patients and staff members across the state, said Anna Radin, a scientist with St. Luke’s Applied Research,
