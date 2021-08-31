Hospitals

St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center on March 20, 2021.

 Otto Kitsinger / Idaho Capital Sun

St. Luke’s Health System announced that it will temporarily pause certain elective inpatient and outpatient surgeries at its Treasure Valley (Boise, Meridian, Nampa) and Elmore (Mountain Home) locations starting Wednesday. The hospital’s Treasure Valley, Elmore, and Magic Valley locations had already paused elective surgeries requiring overnight visits in mid-August; now it'll also pause some out-patient surgeries.

Meanwhile, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise and Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa announced Tuesday night that they will pause non-emergent surgeries and procedures requiring overnight hospital stays through Sept. 18 because of the COVID-19 surge.

The moves come as hospitals across the state strive to continue providing care amidst a new wave of largely unvaccinated COVID-19 patients who need hospitalization. You can read our full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up Wednesday's print edition of the Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

