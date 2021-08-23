Hospitals

St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center on March 20, 2021.

 Otto Kitsinger / Idaho Capital Sun

St. Luke’s Health System is readying third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which has been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is recommended for people who are immunocompromised, or have an impaired immune system, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. That includes people with solid organ transplants, people undergoing chemotherapy and people who are HIV-positive.

The third dose applies only to messenger RNA vaccines, namely the Pfizer and Moderna shots and not the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The so-called “booster shots” are necessary because people who are immunocompromised respond to the vaccine less effectively, said Dr. Laura McGeorge, St. Luke’s System medical director of primary care. For example, people with certain organ transplants have a 50% response rate to the vaccine, compared to 90% in others.

