St. Luke’s Health System officials believe it’s possible they may have to begin rationing beds in their crowded facilities as early as next month, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. On "CBS This Morning" on Thursday, Dr. Jim Souza, St. Luke's chief medical officer, called it an “unimaginably bad” situation, but said the company’s models predicted it could happen in December.
He made the comment as Idaho continues to face a rising tide of COVID-19 cases. Soaring cases this month have put pressure on hospitals’ ability to fully staff their facilities. Having enough beds for COVID-19 patients — and other patients — is becoming increasingly challenging. As of Saturday, Idaho had reported more than 90,000 COVID-19 infections and 847 deaths.
