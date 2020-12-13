St. Luke’s Health System officials are ready for the first shipments of a COVID-19 vaccine and are anticipating delivery from biotechnology company Pfizer within the next week, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons.
The health care company made the announcement Friday as the Food and Drug Administration edged closer to finalizing approval of the vaccine, developed by Pfizer and the German firm BioNTech SE. Another vaccine, this one engineered by Massachusetts-based Moderna, also is expected to enter the market before the end of the year.
The company began preparing for the arrival of the vaccines as early as July, Scott Milner, the health system’s senior director of pharmacy said during a Friday press conference. It wasn’t until September, though, when officials began seeing some of the information about the ultra-cold temperatures needed to store vaccines that they realized they needed more equipment to handle the vaccine correctly.
