St. Luke’s Health System filed a lawsuit in state court Wednesday on several counts against gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy, Diego Rodriguez, and related entities like the People’s Rights Network, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis.
The counts include defamation (libel and slander), invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress, unfair business practices, wrongful charitable solicitations, two counts of trespassing, and civil conspiracy to commit all of the above counts.
People’s Rights Network is a far-right, anti-government activist group led by Bundy.
The lawsuit stems from a March incident when Child Protective Services took Rodriguez’s grandson into custody after determining he was malnourished.
“It is important for us to stand up to the bullying, intimidation and disruption, and the self-serving and menacing actions of these individuals, for the protection of our employees and patients, and to ensure our ability to serve our community,” said Chris Roth, president and CEO of St. Luke’s Health System.
A call to Bundy seeking comment did not go through.
Soon after the incident, Bundy was arrested at St. Luke’s Meridian, and he and Rodriguez began a campaign against CPS, St. Luke’s and other entities they deemed to have medically kidnapped the baby.
At one point, St. Luke’s Boise went into lockdown and four patients had to be taken by ambulance for care elsewhere. Protestors also called the hospital system’s phone lines, preventing people from reaching staff, the Idaho Press previously reported.
St. Luke’s requested a jury trial and monetary damages of at least $50,000.