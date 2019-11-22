St. Luke’s has announced a ban on all e-cigarettes for both patients and employees, at all its locations, after an employee’s c-cigarette cartridge exploded in her purse in a hospital parking lot, KTVB reports. “This situation is kind of unusual,” St. Luke's Medical Center’s Senior Director of Security Abbey Abbondandolo told KTVB reporter Shirah Matsuzawa. “We had an employee who was speaking with security officers in the parking lot and while she was speaking with them, her purse that was over her shoulder, started to smoke and then absolutely caught on fire.”
Abbondandolo said a vape pen inside the woman's purse caused a fire that burned a hole through the woman's purse and jacket. “I have to admit I was unaware of these kinds of random fires that come from these things and I think it's a learning experience for all of us that the possibility exists,” Abbondandolo said.
The new ban on e-cigarette devices applies at all St. Luke’s facilities across the state. St. Luke’s Health System includes medical centers, clinics and more across southern Idaho, including Boise, Meridian, Nampa, McCall, the Wood River Valley, the Magic Valley, Elmore County and Fruitland.
“We operate in a very controlled environment, the hospital environment and the last thing that we want is something coming in from the outside that's a potential fire hazard,” Abbondandolo said. You can see Matsuzawa’s full report here at ktvb.com.