...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MDT /2 AM PDT/ TO 9 AM MDT
/8 AM PDT/ TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures between 28 and 32 degrees.
* WHERE...In the Treasure Valley as low as 30 degrees and in the
Western Magic Valley as low as 28 degrees.
* WHEN...From 3 AM MDT to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions can kill new crops and
other sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those with in-ground
sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to
protect them from freezing.
&&
1 of 2
This is the snow marker at Bogus Basin on the morning of Monday, May 9, 2022.
After heavy rain overnight in the Boise foothills, we were awakened at roughly 5:30 this morning by two loud explosions - bangs followed by bright flashes and power surges - and four inches of new snow. A few minutes later, our power went out. When we called Idaho Power, they said about 2,500 people lost power. Ours was back on within about half an hour, and the snow had turned to rain, but now it's turned back to snow, and we're up to about six inches.
The storm has had widely varying impacts. When that first wave of snow hit us in the foothills, there was still just rain down on the main roads in the valley. Bogus Basin, on the other hand, has received well over a foot of snow; it may be the biggest dump of the year there.
Not only is it still snowing hard here in the foothills, many trees are bent and bowed over by the weight of the heavy, wet snow; one neighbor's already had a big branch snap. Here's a link to Idaho Power's outage map. Be careful out there!
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.