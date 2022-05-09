Big snow dump on marker at Bogus

This is the snow marker at  Bogus Basin on the morning of Monday, May 9, 2022.

 Bogus Basin webcam

After heavy rain overnight in the Boise foothills, we were awakened at roughly 5:30 this morning by two loud explosions - bangs followed by bright flashes and power surges - and four inches of new snow. A few minutes later, our power went out. When we called Idaho Power, they said about 2,500 people lost power. Ours was back on within about half an hour, and the snow had turned to rain, but now it's turned back to snow, and we're up to about six inches.

The storm has had widely varying impacts. When that first wave of snow hit us in the foothills, there was still just rain down on the main roads in the valley. Bogus Basin, on the other hand, has received well over a foot of snow; it may be the biggest dump of the year there.

Trees bowed over by snow 5-9-22

Trees in the Boise foothills bent and bowed over under the weight of heavy, wet snow on the morning of Monday, May 9, 2022.

Not only is it still snowing hard here in the foothills, many trees are bent and bowed over by the weight of the heavy, wet snow; one neighbor's already had a big branch snap. Here's a link to Idaho Power's outage map. Be careful out there!

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group.

