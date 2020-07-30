Lisa Sanchez

City Councilwoman Lisa Sánchez poses outside Boise City Hall, Friday, July 24, 2020.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


In today's Idaho Press, our Boise city hall reporter, Margaret Carmel, profiles city Councilor Lisa Sánchez, the controversial council members who's been much in the spotlight lately and is the target of a recall campaign. Sanchez talks racism, her critics, and growing up a Latina in Idaho in the comprehensive piece, which also examines her record on the council.

You can read Carmel's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments