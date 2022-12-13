Suffrage Sculpture unveil

A crowd gathers during a public unveiling ceremony for the Idaho Women’s Suffrage Commemorative Sculpture at the Idaho State Capitol on Monday.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Women in Idaho were granted the right to vote 24 years before women in the U.S. were granted that same right under the 19th Amendment, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby.

But it was not without struggle. The idea was first floated in 1871 by Democratic House Member Joseph Williams Morgan, but died without enough support, said Idaho First Lady Teresa Little. By 1894, women such as Abigail Scott Dunaway had advocated for women to have the vote, and Idaho’s Legislature passed a constitutional amendment for review during the next election, Little said.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Load comments