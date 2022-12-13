Women in Idaho were granted the right to vote 24 years before women in the U.S. were granted that same right under the 19th Amendment, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby.
But it was not without struggle. The idea was first floated in 1871 by Democratic House Member Joseph Williams Morgan, but died without enough support, said Idaho First Lady Teresa Little. By 1894, women such as Abigail Scott Dunaway had advocated for women to have the vote, and Idaho’s Legislature passed a constitutional amendment for review during the next election, Little said.
The amendment passed nearly 2-1, with 12,126 men voting yes to 6,282 voting no. But the state board of canvassers did not ratify the results, arguing that a great number of voters had abstained from voting on the amendment question, Little said.
Kate Green was one of the women who led the charge to appeal the decision, bringing it before the Idaho Supreme Court. After two days of deliberations, Idaho women were granted suffrage in 1896, making Idaho the fourth state in the union to allow women to vote, Little said.
Little shared the story at the unveiling of a new sculpture, The Spirit of Idaho Women, at the Idaho Capitol grounds on Monday. The sculpture was commissioned to commemorate Idaho women’s suffrage, and to recognize the contributions of women past, present, and future.