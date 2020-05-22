So much happened today, but there was also this: Idaho reported a sudden spike in new COVID-19 cases, with 61 new cases on Friday, numbers in a range that hasn’t been seen since April 20, when there were 58 new cases. The number of new cases has been hovering in the low 20s to low 30s every day so far this month until now. The news is concerning as Idaho heads into the three-day holiday weekend. So where did all these new cases happen?
Not in Ada County, which picked up just three new cases Friday. Not in Canyon County, which had just one. And not in Blaine County, which had no new cases on Friday. Instead, the new cases were concentrated in the Magic Valley.
Twin Falls County reported 26 new cases on Friday for a total of 374, the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare reported; Jerome County had 23 new cases for a total of 114. Meanwhile, Gooding County had three new cases, and seven other counties each gained one case: Cassia, Bannock, Latah, Lincoln, Minidoka, Owyhee and Washington.
The last time Idaho topped Friday’s number of new cases was clear back on April 9, when the state reported 134 new cases, including 121 lab-confirmed and 13 probable. Stay safe out there, everyone…