That was awkward. As the House Judiciary & Rules Committee speeded through part of its agenda, the panel voted – very quickly – to send SB 1343, the mountain operators liability bill, to general orders for amendments. Chairman Greg Chaney called the split voice vote as passage, while several committee members requested division; he said it was too late. Then, the committee voted to hold SB 1319, a bill regarding dangerous dogs, until March 17, and Chaney said he wanted to recess the committee subject to the call of the chair. “Hopefully, later we’ll get back down here,” he said. The committee also had voted to approve SB 1338a, a public records bill regarding Social Security numbers, birth dates and other personal identifiers, sending it to the full House with a recommendation that it “do pass.”
Rep. Bryan Zollinger requested reconsideration of SB 1343. “I do believe it’s proper procedure to ask for reconsideration of the vote on 1343,” he said; several committee members said they preferred to pass the bill as-is rather than amend it. Chaney said, “Without objection, we will recess,” and as several committee members called out, “Objection!” the committee recessed.