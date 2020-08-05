Three legislative working groups have now voted to recommend that Gov. Brad Little call a special session of the Legislature, but only two of those have voted on specific proposals. Last week, on Thursday, the House and Senate Judiciary committees debated for more than three hours before their divided vote to recommend a special session to consider legislation to broadly provide immunity from lawsuits during all declared emergencies for businesses, government agencies, medical providers or others who make good-faith efforts to comply with laws and regulations.
Hours later, the House and Senate Education committees also voted to call for a special session, citing budget-flexibility proposals for schools now facing budget cuts, adjustments to school transportation funding and enrollment calculations, and clarifications on who has authority to close schools; but they didn’t endorse any specific legislative approach to any of those topics.
Today, the House and Senate State Affairs committees endorsed two legislative proposals from county clerks on relatively minor, one-time election changes to facilitate the November election during the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
The governor, in his brief announcement that he will call a special session, said only that the special session topics “could include the November general election and liability reform during emergencies.”
Under the Idaho Constitution, a special session of the Legislature has no power to legislate on any matter other than those specified in the governor’s proclamation convening it.
The education committees, meeting as a joint working group, have another meeting scheduled Monday at 9 a.m. Another working group, consisting of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, is scheduled to meet on Tuesday.