Here's a link to my full story at idahopress.com on Gov. Brad Little's announcement today that he'll call the Legislature back into special session on Aug. 24, and that the topics "could include the November general election and liability reform during emergencies." The governor also informed lawmakers that he'll only call the special session on topics on which lawmakers already have reached consensus about legislative changes.
"The discussions so far have been based around those two agenda items, elections and civil liability," the governor's press secretary, Marissa Morrison Hyer, said Wednesday.
