Today's special session of the Idaho Legislature is set to convene at 10 a.m.; Boise's skies are smoky from wildfire smoke, and the Treasure Valley is the epicenter of the worst pandemic Idaho has faced in more than a century; so far, more than 300 Idahoans have died from COVID-19 and the state has reported nearly 30,000 cases.
Today's special session will focus on just two topics: Minor changes to election laws to accommodate the November election amid the pandemic; and civil liability reform.
I asked House Speaker Scott Bedke this morning if he thought it'd be done in one day, like most special sessions in recent decades. "If we're lucky, we'll be done by tomorrow p.m. sometime," he said. "Those are my optimistic predictions about 7:50 the morning of."