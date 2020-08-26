Idaho’s three-day special session of the Legislature lurched to a finish late Wednesday, as lawmakers moved to exempt businesses and schools from lawsuits over transmitting the coronavirus and passed a bill to forbid any future all-mail-in elections like this year’s May primary. The Senate unanimously quashed a House-passed measure aimed at ending the state’s current state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic, noting it violated the Idaho Constitution; instead the Senate passed a non-binding resolution of its own. And both houses approved one bill requested by county clerks across the state to ease some deadlines for absentee ballots in the November election.
“Against the violence that happened on Monday and the backdrop of the pandemic, people were concerned and stayed away,” said House Speaker Scott Bedke, “and that’s not as it should be, let’s put it that way. So I’ll remember that for a while.”
Bedke said he was “disappointed” about the mayhem on the first day of the special session on Monday, when an unruly crowd attempting to shove its way into the House gallery scuffled with police and smashed a glass door.
“We’ve never seen anything like that before, I think we can all agree on that,” Bedke said. “The high point of the tension was Monday morning, but it faded off pretty quickly from there. Some didn’t like that and tried to stir it back up again, thus the arrests.”
Four people were arrested at the Capitol on Tuesday for trespassing or disrupting proceedings; one of them, Ammon Bundy of Emmett, was arrested a second time on Wednesday and banned from the state Capitol for a year. Bundy had led the protesters, many of whom offered testimony on the various bills that touched on conspiracy theories, suggestions that COVID-19 is no different from the common cold, and fervent accusations that lawmakers were taking away their liberties.
“I think there was obviously some misinformation there,” Bedke said. “But what there wasn’t, was a lack of passion for their government.”
