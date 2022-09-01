Governor holds up bill he just signed

Gov. Brad Little holds up HB 1 just after he signed it into law at 6:27 p.m. on Thursday after a single-day special session of the Idaho Legislature.

 State of Idaho

Though some tempers flared, and the governor made a last-minute change in the bill, Gov. Brad Little’s tax cuts and education funding bill sailed relatively smoothly through a single-day special session of the Idaho Legislature on Thursday and was signed into law before sundown.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

