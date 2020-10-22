Normally, the Law Enforcement Torch Run carries the Special Olympics “Flame of Hope” around the state before ceremonially lighting the cauldron to kick off the annual summer games, which were supposed to take place in Caldwell in June. But this year, to the disappointment of hundreds of athletes with intellectual disabilities from across the state, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of Idaho’s summer games, which feature competitions in everything from basketball and cycling to swimming and track.
Today, law enforcement officers from around the state gathered at the state Capitol to finish a statewide torch relay anyway, and light the flame on the Capitol steps along with remarks from the governor.
“You have not been forgotten,” Officer Adam Matthews of the Caldwell Police Department told Special Olympics athletes, law enforcement officers and supporters gathered at the Capitol. “We are keeping the flame of hope burning for you.”
Police are among the biggest fundraisers for the Special Olympics, both in Idaho and across the world. The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run started in 1981, at the behest of a police chief in Wichita, Kansas; since then, it's raised $800 million for Special Olympics. Special Olympics Idaho is looking forward to some regional winter competitions and the return of its summer games in 2021