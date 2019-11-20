The College of Western Idaho’s board of trustees is considering three options for the college’s first official mascot — and the school’s unofficial mascot, “Sparkles the Unicorn,” is not one of them, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Bamer. At the board’s Tuesday meeting, trustee Mark Dunham revealed the options now being considered by trustees after a survey of students, faculty and the general public are Bighorns, Horned Owls and Otters.
A mascot committee with a student, a staff member and a faculty member considered six options. The board’s five trustees will make the final decision.
The college has no sports teams, but there are multiple student clubs and organizations that could use a mascot. Several of these clubs have adopted Sparkles as their mascot, which originated at the college around 10 years ago. Since then, Sparkles has become somewhat controversial at the college. Associate history professor Reggie Jayne said all of CWI’s faculty and staff and many of its students know of Sparkles, and people are split on whether they love or hate the unicorn.
You can read Bamer's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press.