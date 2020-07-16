Southwest District Health officials canceled a special meeting Thursday morning due to "safety concerns." The district's Board of Health was scheduled to talk with medical professionals at 8:30 a.m. about research on face coverings. The meeting was accessible to the public only through Zoom and by phone, due to the spread of the coronavirus, but a group of people showed up wanting to attend in person.
Caldwell police were called on scene because some people attempted to force entry into the meeting room, Caldwell Police Lt. Dave Wright told the Idaho Press. He estimates there were 50 people there. There were no arrests.
You can read our full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Friday's edition of the Idaho Press; this is a developing story and will continue to be updated.
As masks have become mandated in areas across Idaho, including in all of Ada County, many have wondered if Canyon County will be next, considering its rising cases and related deaths, and proximity to Ada County. On Wednesday, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Canyon County surpassed those in Ada.
A member of Southwest District Health's Board of Health has been openly scornful of wearing masks. "They all come from China, let that sink in. What's the goal?" Adams County Commissioner Viki Purdy posted to Facebook July 2.
Purdy also has shared several posts advocating against wearing face coverings, many of which have been flagged by Facebook for promoting false information. Simply wearing masks can stop 85% of transmissions of COVID-19, Saint Alphonsus Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Steven Nemerson said during a Tuesday morning press conference held by the heads of several Idaho hospitals and medical groups.