Southwest District Health officials met Tuesday morning to discuss the agency’s response to the novel coronavirus and any future impacts the ongoing pandemic might have on the six counties they oversee, writes Idaho Press reporter Olivia Heersink. The Board of Health received updates on a variety of topics from district employees, including finances, distribution of personal protective equipment, and current COVID-19 case numbers.
Director Nikki Zogg said all but one of the six counties are categorized as red, meaning in Canyon, Payette, Washington, Owyhee and Gem counties there have been more than five daily cases per 10,000 people or “other indications of high risk to the community.”
Adams County is categorized as gray, with a routine or minimal risk of infection per the district’s four-tiered color-coded assessment system.
As of 7 p.m. Monday, there were nearly 6,600 total confirmed cases in the health district, according to SWDH’s website. A majority — 5,605 — are in Canyon County, which has the highest rate of new cases in Idaho.
The meeting also featured controversial comments from a board member about minorities and about hydroxychloroquine, both of which were refuted by the board's physician member and the district's medical director.