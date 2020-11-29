The Southwest District Board of Health is changing its meeting format to comply with Gov. Brad Little’s recent Stage 2 Stay Healthy Order. The Dec. 15 meeting will have a number of new limits, including:
Maximum in-person attendance of 10 people, including Board of Health members and Southwest District Health staff; face coverings are required when physical distancing is not maintained; no in-person public comment; and written comments are allowed and must be submitted 24 hours in advance of the meeting.
