Rudy Soto, the Democratic candidate for Idaho’s 1st District congressional seat, is wearing a stars and stripes mask tonight, but it’s clear he’s smiling with his eyes. “Everywhere I go, people are starting to recognize me,” said Soto, 34. “I feel great about where we’re at and how we’ve conducted the campaign. We’ve put it all out on the field.” He added, “No regrets – all you can do is one’s best.”
Soto traveled the entire 1st District, which stretches from the Canadian border to the Nevada state line, visiting every county in a campaign-decorated RV over the course of two months during his campaign. “What surprised me the most was we were prepared to see negative reactions.” But instead, he said, “I had nothing but positive experiences with people.”
That doesn’t count social media, he noted, but said, “I can’t think of a single negative interaction. In person, people were always very respectful, very welcoming, even if they weren’t interested in voting for me.”
“That’s the Idaho I know,” said the first-time congressional candidate. “This is my home. It’s just been the privilege of a lifetime. It’s not every day that a kid from Nampa that grew up in public housing … is able to go on to be the nominee of their political party and compete head-to-head with a member of Congress.”
Soto said while campaigning and keeping his focus on “kitchen table issues,” he heard that “people are sick and tired of partisan gridlock, and they just want people that are going to go work hard for them.” He said that’s what his campaign was all about. Regardless of what happens with the election returns tonight, Soto said he “most definitely” will run for office again.