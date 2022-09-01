Vallivue School District office generic KTVB image
KTVB

Voters once again narrowly rejected a bond from the Vallivue School District in a Tuesday vote, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. The bond needed a 66% supermajority to pass, but drew 65.71% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Canyon County Elections Department.

The district is feeling the effects of overcrowding in six of seven elementary schools. The $55 million bond would have paid for the construction of two new elementary schools, as well as land to build a future high school, as previously reported.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

