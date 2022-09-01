...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures from the upper 90s to 103.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Voters once again narrowly rejected a bond from the Vallivue School District in a Tuesday vote, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. The bond needed a 66% supermajority to pass, but drew 65.71% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Canyon County Elections Department.
The district is feeling the effects of overcrowding in six of seven elementary schools. The $55 million bond would have paid for the construction of two new elementary schools, as well as land to build a future high school, as previously reported.
“Although we didn’t pass the threshold of the supermajority to receive permission from voters to build the two elementary schools, we nevertheless have evidence that our community truly supports education,” said Joseph Palmer, a spokesperson for the school district.
Property owners “are tired of being approached with bonds to meet the needs of growth in our communities,” Palmer said.
State lawmakers could help by making it so that impact fees from developers can go to school districts, he said.
“So really something needs to change at the state level, and they’re ignoring a huge problem by letting developers off the hook,” he said.