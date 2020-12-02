As beds were filled at St. Luke’s Health Systems hospitals in the Treasure Valley Monday night, officials knew they might have to move some patients to the emergency department. Rising COVID-19 cases have strained staffing levels and bed space, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. Dr. Barton Hill, St. Luke’s chief quality officer and assistant chief medical officer, confirmed the bed shortage in a Tuesday morning press conference.
“My understanding is that we did fill up our capacity for available (ICU) beds with the available staffing, and subsequently we kept people who needed an intensive care bed in the emergency department overnight until the morning when we were able to transfer some patients out and then move those patients from the E.R. up to ICU,” Hill said.
