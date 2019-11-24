I'll be off for the next week, and I wish I could say it'll be for a fun family vacation, but instead it's because I'm having shoulder-replacement surgery on Monday. It's an old ski injury that was beautifully repaired with major surgery more than two decades ago, but in recent years has deteriorated to the point that this step is necessary. I expect to be back and blogging in about a week, though likely not at full speed. I wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving.
Some time off...
