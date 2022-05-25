Thirteen months ago Emmett residents gathered in a candlelight vigil at Bowman Park to mourn the death of eight-year-old Taryn Summers, writes Emmett Messenger-Index reporter Del Gray. The body of the youngster had been discovered two days earlier in a trash bag in the back seat of a car on her custodial grandmother’s property in Emmett.
Family and friends had lots of questions about the circumstances surrounding her death at that time. Friday in Third District Court some of those questions were answered as Connie Smith was sentenced on two felony counts related to the girl’s death.
Smith, now 55 years old, pleaded guilty in February 2022 to injury to a child and failure to report a death.
On Friday in Gem County Court, District Judge Gene Petty sentenced Smith to five years fixed and five years indeterminate for injury to a child, and 10 years indeterminate for failure to report Summers’ death. Once she has served five years, Smith may apply for parole.
Smith, who has been in custody since the discovery of Taryn’s body, will get credit for time already served so could be eligible for parole in 2026.
The 20-year combined sentence was the maximum set for the crimes agreed to in a mediation agreement in February.
Gem County Prosecutor Erick Thomson, argued for the maximum sentence for what he called “this horrific crime.”
Over nearly thirty minutes Thomson detailed some of the circumstances that had been established regarding the death of Taryn Summers.