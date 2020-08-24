About 30-50 protesters gathered in the Capitol steps early this morning, including Ammon Bundy, pictured here in this photo by Associated Press reporter Keith Ridler. Bundy told the AP he plans to testify against all the bills being considered in the special session, today, but especially the one regarding immunity from civil liability. The protesters held signs with messages including "No Immunity," "The only immunity we need is herd immunity," and "Special Session Tyranny."
At just after 9:30 a.m., many of the protesters noisily filed into the Capitol's fourth floor, where some entered the public gallery, while others stood in the rotunda chanting, "This is our house, this is our house." The group quickly filled up all the seats available under social distancing rules, and those who didn't get in began getting unruly, chanting loudly and at one point pounding on the glass doors, actually shattering the outer doors on the 4th floor. There are lots of police officers, and a lot of broken glass up there.