Idaho Primary Day - May 17, 2022

Voters cast their ballots at Fairmont Junior High in Boise during the Idaho primary election on May 17, 2022.

 Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun

As expected, some prominent Idaho Republicans have started pushing back against a new ballot initiative that is designed to end Idaho’s closed primary system and fundamentally change elections in Idahos, Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin writes. 

On May 2, organizers with a new coalition called Idahoans for Open Primaries filed a new ballot initiative with the state that is designed to replace Idaho’s closed primaries with an open primary election that all Idaho voters could participate in, regardless of party affiliation. Under the new primary format, the top four vote-getters from the primary would all advance to the general election, regardless of party affiliation. 


Load comments