State officials will be developing a plan early next week to help determine what happens after Gov. Brad Little’s initial stay-at-home order for coronavirus expires on Wednesday, Little said Thursday evening.
“It’s not perfect, but we really have flattened the curve, and that’s what our goal was,” Little said on a special “Idaho Reports” Q-and-A program broadcast live statewide on Idaho Public Television. “We believe that the good work that everybody in the state of Idaho is doing is starting to yield dividends, which is less people getting sick and more importantly fewer people dying.” As of 5 p.m. Friday, the state reported 1,396 confirmed cases, 43 of them new on Friday; and 25 deaths. Among the confirmed cases, 150 were in health care workers.
“Nobody wants to open up the economy more than I do, so that’s our goal,” Little said. “But what I don’t want to have, is open it up and then have us go back to what we were worried about,” including a surge in cases, exceeding hospital capacity, and more people dying.
“We do have community spread all over Idaho, and I wish we didn’t,” the governor said. He said there’ll be an announcement before the existing order expires at midnight Wednesday, but said, “We will not go back to life as we knew it 45 days ago.”
On the program, Little was joined remotely via Zoom by state Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen, and in studio by Jeremy Field, regional director for the U.S. Small Business Administration, and host Aaron Kunz.
You can read my full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press.