Though Gov. Brad Little has been talking about Idaho’s affordable housing crisis for the past year, the budget doesn’t show direct investments into the long-unfunded state Housing Trust Fund. Instead, Little is proposing to put $50 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds toward workforce housing, to be used to provide gap financing to develop affordable housing.
Last week, the Biden administration released U.S. Treasury guidance for ARPA funds that stretched for 437 pages, said Little’s budget director, Alex Adams; a close review of that showed it foreclosed placing the funds into Idaho’s Housing Trust Fund. Instead, it will go into a new workforce housing program to be operated by the Idaho Housing & Finance Association.
The governor’s budget for next year also includes $75 million for Idaho’s state veterans homes, the largest investment ever in the state’s homes. It includes $4.3 million in tower upgrades for the state’s public safety communications infrastructure, $4.3 million for microwave network upgrades, and $1.4 million for software upgrades.
The state’s $300,000 State Education Assistance Program that provides scholarships for National Guard members would double, under the governor’s proposal.
He’s calling for transferring $150 million in the current year into the state’s fire suppression fund, which is currently in the red; that’s enough to bring it into the black plus fund average fire-suppression costs for five seasons still to come.
There’s lots more; the governor’s budget and State of the State address sets the agenda as the lawmakers kick off their session for the year, and they – and I – will be delving into it in-depth.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.