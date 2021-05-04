Here are a few more things that cleared JFAC this morning:
Year-end cash transfers for fiscal year 2021.. The committee approved year-end cash transfers including, in the current budget year, $4 million from the Consumer Protection Fund to the general fund; $34.3 million from the general fund to the Public Education Stabilization Fund, to replenish that fund for withdrawals last year; and $214 million to the Budget Stabilization Fund, the state’s main rainy-day savings account. That one matches the governor’s recommendation, but moves it up into the current budget year that ends June 30, rather than in the new fiscal year, which begins July 1. That measure also includes setting aside the current limit on the BSF of 10% of the general fund; it will take it up to 15%, which will be the new limit next year.
Cash transfers for fiscal year 2022. Three transfers from dedicated funds to the general fund to cover already approved deputy attorney general positions at various agencies; a $15 million transfer to the 27th Payroll Fund, under already approved legislation that sets aside some money toward that each year instead of waiting until a quirk of the calendar forces the state to ante up $28 million in a single year once every 11 years; a $39.3 million from the governor’s emergency account back to the Tax Relief Fund, from which it was borrowed during the COVID-19 emergency; and a $40 million transfer from the general fund to the Tax Rebate Fund to cover part of the $220 million tax rebate approved in HB 380, a $382.0 million income tax cut bill. The transfers were approved unanimously, 20-0.
Changes to the Public Health Districts budget for FY 2022. Under HB 316, which has passed both houses, the state will stop supporting the state’s seven health districts with general funds, instead, on March 1 of that year, shifting that burden to counties as medical indigency programs are phased out. That appropriation bill reflects a $6.8 million savings to the state general fund; it passed unanimously, 19-0.
Renovation costs for new legislative offices. JFAC voted 17-2, with just Reps. Nate and Giddings dissenting, to approve a $100,000 supplemental appropriation in the current budget year for design work, and $1.9 million next year to remodel space on the Capitol’s first floor for legislative offices. A legislative audit agency has moved out of that space, and the state Treasurer’s Office will as well, following a successful lawsuit in which the Legislature sued state Treasurer Julie Ellsworth after she fought the eviction order.
All the budget bills need approval from the full House and Senate and the governor’s signature to become law.