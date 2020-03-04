A Team USA athlete stood on the steps of the Idaho Capitol Tuesday evening and decried discriminatory policies against transgender people in Idaho, and said it could get worse, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. “I’m here because your bill, HB 500, is the worst in the country attacking (transgender) student-athletes,” Mosier told the group, which numbered about 200 people.
Mosier, a transgender man, is sponsored by Nike and in 2015 became the first known transgender athlete to represent the United States in international competition. He arrived in Boise after weeks of heated debate in the Idaho Legislature about transgender rights. You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required).