With Idaho Power requesting folks to cut back on their electrical use between 4 and 9 p.m. during the current intense heat wave, a reader wondered about all the lights down at the state Capitol, which typically is brilliantly up (and was today, during the noon hour, as shown above). Keith Reynolds, director of the state Department of Administration, said plans are in place now to shut off some of those lights, along with other measures at state agencies and state buildings to trim back power use. A memo is going out to all state agencies at the Capitol Mall and Chinden state campus headed “Energy Conservation.”
“Due to the expected stress on the Idaho Power grid because of the extreme temperatures this week and possibly next, we ask that agencies participate in reducing energy consumption by turning off lighting where not needed and turning off unused computers and personal appliances,” the memo says. “Facilities Services will do our best to maintain building temperatures, however, expect that buildings will warm up in the late afternoon, as we will need to limit available cooling during peak demand times Thank you for participating in this effort.”
Reynolds said, “We’re a close partner with Idaho Power and one of their largest customers, so if they have requests of us, we work with whatever we can to help. … We are going to reduce common area lighting as much as possible without creating any security risks, and it will include the Capitol. It may be noticeable,” he said.
“We’re going to shut off those exterior, what we call ‘wash lights,’” Reynolds said. “While a lot of our usage gets outside of that target of 4-9 p.m. that Idaho Power has specified, it’s just a very good symbolic gesture that we’re doing our part.”
“We certainly want to help everybody get through this heat wave,” he said, “and we’ll do as much as we can from the state’s perspective.”