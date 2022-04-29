Low water will definitely affect recreation on Lucky Peak Reservoir this year, the Army Corps of Engineers confirmed this week. Idaho Press news partner KTVB reports that boat ramps at Robie Creek Park, Macks Creek Park, and half of Barclay Bay will be closed. Beach and paddlecraft areas at Robie Creek Park and Barclay Bay will be far from water.
Ramps at Turner Gulch and Spring Shores Marina will remain open; on-the-water fueling and marine sanitation service at Spring Shores also will remain available.
Dock strings provided by Ada County Parks and Waterways will not be accessible.
The Corps of Engineers said earlier this spring that low water would likely cut the recreation season short. Boise River flows from Lucky Peak Reservoir were kept at a minimum in early April in an effort to conserve water for farm irrigation.
To maximize the use of water in the system to meet irrigation, environmental and recreation missions, the Corps of Engineers said, Lucky Peak will target "lake full" conditions of 20 feet below normal. Natural runoff continues to send water into the Boise River system, and Lucky Peak will gradually fill through the month of May. The Corps anticipates the reservoir will be held constant at "lake full" conditions through the month of June, then begin to fall in July as more water is delivered to serve irrigation demands.