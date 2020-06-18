Roderick Mangum was almost out of things to sell, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. For the past 12 weeks, he called the Idaho Department of Labor every day for an update on his unemployment claim. He was out of work during the COVID-19 pandemic and without any unemployment insurance for the majority of that time. But his unemployment insurance came in this week, just in time for Mangum to catch up on bills and pay his mortgage.
“When it cleared, I was amazed,” he said. “It felt very good. I felt whole again.”
While he was in limbo, Mangum, 50, rented out two rooms in his Nampa home and sold his more valuable possessions, such as his camper and his boat.
He is one of an unknown number of Idahoans whose wait for unemployment benefits nearly reached the three-month mark. There are still more people waiting for payout, but the Idaho Department of Labor told the Idaho Press in May they cannot tabulate all of the claims that are still pending payment.
