The Idaho Republican Party will consider a change to its rules and a supporting resolution that would require any candidate seeking a statewide, legislative or county level position to first obtain the endorsement of the Republican central committee in order to be placed on a primary election ballot, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris.
Jake Miller, communications director for the Idaho Republican Party, said the proposed rule change was passed by the Bonneville Republican Central Committee in November, and the Rules Committee will vote on the proposed change at the party's winter meeting in Boise, which runs today and Saturday. If it passes that committee this afternoon, the full Idaho Republican State Central Committee will vote on the change at Saturday’s meeting.
The proposal was submitted by Mark Fuller, Bonneville County Republican Central Committee chairman; Doyle Beck, State Committeeman; Lisa Keller, Legislative District 30 Chairwoman; Myleah Keller, Bonneville County State Youth Committee Person; Linn Hawkins, Bonneville County State Committee Woman; and Bryan Zollinger, Legislative District Committee 33 Chairman.
If the members pass the rule, Miller said it would need accompanying legislation to pass the Idaho Legislature.