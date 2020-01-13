There are a few fits and starts around the Statehouse as the legislative session gets rolling. This morning, for example, Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, was scheduled to introduce a bill regarding liquor, plazas and theaters in the House State Affairs Committee. But when the committee was ready for him, he wasn’t there; he was up in JFAC, on which he serves; when he showed up, State Affairs was deep into a long discussion about agency rules. That bill introduction has now been rescheduled for tomorrow.
Meanwhile, in the Senate Judiciary Committee, state Corrections Director Josh Tewalt was scheduled to introduce a bill this afternoon to require mandatory savings toward re-entry expenses by prison inmates who earn money while they’re behind bars. He was mid-way through explaining the proposal when Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, noted that the bill committee members had in front of them appeared to be on a different topic entirely.
It was passed to Tewalt, and he agreed – it was a Parole Commission bill. Committee Chairman Todd Lakey apologized, and said Tewalt’s proposal actually wasn’t before the committee today. “I’ll be back at the next meeting, no problem,” Tewalt told the senators. “We will pick up right where I left off.”