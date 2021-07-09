Some conservatives are calling on the Idaho Legislature to reconvene in response to three of Idaho’s largest healthcare systems requiring their employees and contractors to get vaccinated against COVID-19, reports Melissa Davlin of Idaho Public Television's "Idaho Reports." Thursday’s announcements from St. Alphonsus Health System, St. Luke’s Health System, and Primary Health Group prompted ire from a handful of politicians and conservative commentators.
Almost immediately after the announcement from St. Alphonsus, KIDO host Kevin Miller said Gov. Brad Little should call lawmakers back to Boise to prevent mandatory vaccinations as a condition of employment.
Though Little signed an executive order preventing state agencies from requiring vaccinations, the order doesn’t stop private companies from doing so. St. Luke’s already requires employees to receive certain vaccinations, said physician executive Dr. James Souza in a Friday media call.
Health care providers aren’t the only employers that require vaccinations. In March, the Idaho Statesman reported Mickelson Farms, one of the state’s largest potato producers, would eventually require its employees to get inoculated against COVID-19.
The precedent didn’t stop the outrage. In a Friday letter to House Speaker Scott Bedke, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin asked leadership to call lawmakers back, as the announcements from the healthcare systems “left numerous employees with these major healthcare companies with little recourse for not wanting to take the emergency use authorized vaccine.” The letter also included a dig at Little, saying his order “only covers state agencies and leaves no recourse for citizens who do not work in state government.” McGeachin has announced she will challenge Little in next year’s GOP gubernatorial primary.
On Friday afternoon, Bedke said lawmakers would take a look at McGeachin’s letter. But, he pointed out, Idaho is an at-will employment state — in other words, laws allow for employers to terminate employees for any reason at any time.
“Our conservative default is to stay out of that and to not tell businesses what they can and cannot do with their employees,” Bedke told Idaho Reports. “We pride ourselves in red tape reduction and a positive business climate.”
Bedke also pointed to existing exemptions in the health care providers’ policies. “There are exemptions there at this point. If you have sincerely held religious beliefs of disabilities, those are pretty broad,” he said. Similar broad exemptions exist in vaccination requirements for public school students.
Even if the majority of House members support preventing employers from firing unvaccinated employees, Bedke said lawmakers can’t do anything without sign-off from the Senate and the governor. The Senate has already expressed skepticism on at least one proposal to do so.
You can read Davlin's full post here at here "Idaho Reports" blog, which also includes the full text of McGeachin's letter to Bedke.