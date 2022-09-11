...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY FOR Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because degraded air quality due to
wildfire smoke.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy.
* WHERE...Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties.
* WHEN... Until 3 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Everyone may begin to experience health effects; members
of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Boise Regional Office at (208) 373-0550
A young Boise Pride Festival attendee sports rainbow flags at Cecil D. Andrus Park on Saturday.
Although Boise Pride Festival has postponed the scheduled drag kids show until a later date, a few sponsors are continuing to pull out — while many others are issuing statements of continued support, writes Boise Weekly reporter Tracy Bringhurst. Meanwhile, some new sponsors stepped in. You can read Bringhurst's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or look for it in Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press.
The festival ran through the weekend. KTVB reported there was one conflict reported when a protester clashed with a security guard; you can see that full story here at ktvb.com, or look for it in today's Sunday/Monday print edition of the Idaho Press, along with a roundup of photos from the weekend event.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.