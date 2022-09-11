BoisePride2022DSC_0876.JPG

A young Boise Pride Festival attendee sports rainbow flags at Cecil D. Andrus Park on Saturday.

 Laura Guido / Idaho Press

Although Boise Pride Festival has postponed the scheduled drag kids show until a later date, a few sponsors are continuing to pull out — while many others are issuing statements of continued support, writes Boise Weekly reporter Tracy Bringhurst. Meanwhile, some new sponsors stepped in. You can read Bringhurst's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or look for it in Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press.

The festival ran through the weekend. KTVB reported there was one conflict reported when a protester clashed with a security guard; you can see that full story here at ktvb.com, or look for it in today's Sunday/Monday print edition of the Idaho Press, along with a roundup of photos from the weekend event.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments