Hundreds of Idaho Power customers who installed solar panels at their homes are protesting the company's proposal to cut their reimbursements in half for the power they generate, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. In a hot and packed room Tuesday night, more than 100 people spoke out against the change in a second day of hearings; hundreds more have submitted written comments.
In Idaho, homeowners who have installed solar panels on their houses receive a one-to-one reimbursement credit, Plank reports. For every kilowatt they produce over the amount they use in a month, they receive a one-kilowatt credit from the Idaho Power because that power is going back into the Idaho Power grid. The process is known as net metering.
Now, Idaho Power is looking to change the compensation structure and argues that, over time, the rate of reimbursement for solar customers has become unfair. Idaho Power believes its customers with solar capacity have no “vested right” to have their reimbursement rates kept at the same rate because that rate is no longer reasonable, according to its brief; the company maintains that rates are always subject to change.
Many of the customers speaking out against the change were retirees who said they relied on Idaho Power's promised reimbursement rate when they installed solar arrays to help them keep their power bills low as they aged. The reimbursement change after the fact, many said, means their systems won't pencil out.
The Idaho Public Utilities Commission will make the final call over Idaho Power's proposed changes.