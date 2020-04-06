In a special board meeting held online via Zoom this afternoon and streamed live on Facebook, Idaho’s state Board of Education voted to extend its “soft closure” of K-12 schools in the state from April 20 to the end of the school year – unless a time comes when local and state social distancing orders have been lifted, and the district has met re-entry criteria set by the state board. Those criteria will be finalized next Monday.
The motion was approved unanimously, after much discussion. The current “soft closure” order, which was adopted by the board March 23 and restricted in-person classes in Idaho schools in accordance with CDC social distancing orders, had originally been scheduled to expire April 20.
“I know that we cannot provide the level of certainty that our districts would like to have,” said Debbie Critchfield, state board president. “However, an action today by way of motion would signal that we will have criteria next week, and that utilizing what’s developed by the health professionals is what would guide the local decisions.”
Board member Emma Atchley, who seconded the motion, said, “There are still counties with no active cases, and some with very few. I think that being able to give the local folks the opportunity to do what they wish to do is an important option that we ought to keep in mind.” Board members said they want to ensure that it’s local health officials who are involved, to reflect local conditions.
Greg Wilson, education adviser to Gov. Brad Little, told the board, “I think we’re focused on making sure that criteria is right. We’ve already had several conversations with public health officials about what that would look like.” With the board’s action today, he said, that should be able to be finalized and presented to the board next Monday.
Board member Linda Clark said, “It’s my belief that it’s incumbent on us to make a decision. I think it’s unfair for us to keep our school districts, our staff, our students, our parents wondering what’s going to happen.” She said that’d be the outcome if the board just extended the soft closure for another week or month. Backing the motion, which was made by board member Dave Hill, Clark said, “I believe, personally, this is the right action for us to take for everyone.”
The board also voted, in a series of unanimous votes, to either waive several regulations it can waive, or ask the governor, under his emergency powers, to waive those that it can’t. Those included asking Little to waive the minimum number of instructional hours for the spring semester this year; the requirement for Idaho students to pass a civics exam to graduate from high school; and the requirement to administer and report the results of the Idaho Reading Indicator exam on young students’ reading proficiency this spring. State schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra said districts would still be encouraged to administer the IRI electronically and use it to gauge student performance, but accountability requirements tied to the IRI would be waived.
The board also voted to waive the requirement that a semester credit include 60 hours of instruction for high school students for the remainder of the current school year.
Several board members expressed concern, but all voted in favor of the motion. Said Atchley, “By doing this, we’re essentially saying anything you’ve done in this unprecedented situation is fine and you’ll get the same credit for it.”
Critchfield said districts are working to provide remote instruction to students, but it’s in new forms that won’t necessarily meet existing rules specifying things like classroom hours. “We know it’s going to look differently all over the place,” she said.