This summer, Idaho’s Stanley Basin could see the most robust return of sockeye salmon it has in several years, writes Lewiston Tribune reporter Eric Barker. Sockeye numbers at Bonneville Dam on the Columbia River have surged in recent weeks, smashing preseason forecasts and providing unexpected fisheries from below the dam to the river’s upper reaches.
More than 56,000 were counted on June 27 alone and, as of Wednesday, the total run was just shy of 600,000.
But almost none of those will come anywhere near Idaho or the Stanley Basin. Instead, just a tiny fraction of the steady stream of reds counted at Bonneville Dam, perhaps as many as 1,800, will peel off near the Tri-Cities and venture up the Snake River. But it’s still a big deal.
Snake River sockeye are the most imperiled salmon in the Columbia Basin. They’ve been hanging by a thread for decades and exist today only because of an emergency captive brood program hatched in the 1990s.
You can read Barker's full story here (subscription required), or look for it in the Outdoors section of Thursday's print edition of the Idaho Press.
