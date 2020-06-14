Perhaps one of the first jury trials in the region since the outbreak of the new coronavirus took place last week at Boise’s James A. McClure Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. The trial was that of Brooks Allan Case, 32, of Star, charged with distribution of methamphetamine. It began Monday and ended Thursday, with the jury convicting Case of the charge. Case was one of 15 people indicted in November, who police and prosecutors said were affiliated with the West Side Lomas gang in Caldwell. His sentencing is set for Sept. 2.
The trial was notable for the numerous precautions courthouse staff took in order to allow jurors and courtroom actors to remain socially distant, with the aim of preventing the spread of the new coronavirus. The trial had been continued from January, according to online court records, but Steven Kenyon, the clerk of the federal courts for the District of Idaho, confirmed to the Idaho Press that Case made the decision to go to trial.
While the Idaho Supreme Court ruled there will be no criminal jury trials in Idaho’s district courts until Aug. 3, there is no such restriction on criminal jury trials in federal court. Part of the reason for that, Kenyon said, was the size of the courthouse — the McClure building is far larger than many of Idaho’s county courthouses, and had larger courtrooms. This made socially distancing more feasible, Kenyon said.
Kenyon said the court staff worked with an epidemiologist to find the safest way to hold the trial. You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press.