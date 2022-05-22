Kids shooting gel blasters out of car windows. A truck doing 40 mph in a 65 mph zone. A person wanting to apologize for the way he merged. These and other posts fill the group "Boise — Bad Driver Spotted," writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis, a collection of over 23,000 people posting pictures and stories about driving in the Treasure Valley.
Some posts are apologetic:
“I don’t know if you’re on here but to the bmw driver that I almost merged into, I sincerely apologize. I didn’t see you when I looked behind me … Im glad neither of us got hurt. Im sorry for scaring you,” one man wrote.
But others are on the page to express their annoyance, occasionally in unique ways:
“Someone was wonderful enough to smash my car at Albertsons on federal way this evening,” one woman wrote. “May the fleas of 1,000 camels infest your crotch. And I hope you have a mega zit for your next big interview.”
The frustrations are real and the numbers appear to back up these annoyed people, Komatsoulis reports. Idaho has the 18th-worst drivers in the country, according to a 2021 study, the 5th annual one conducted by SmartAsset. The ranking looked at percentage of insured drivers, DUI arrests per 1,000 drivers, fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled and Google trends on driving tickets.
The ranking puts Gem State in the worst half of drivers. Plus, Idaho had one of the highest rates of DUI arrests per 1,000 drivers. You can read Komatsoulis' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.